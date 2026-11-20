US President Donald Trump on Thursday appeared to push a decision on renewed major strikes against Iran into next year, extending a timeline that he had previously suggested could come to a head after this month's US midterm elections.

Asked in an interview with Reuters about the possibility of new strikes, Trump said: “Well, I’ll talk to you about it after the beginning of the year.”

“We’ve got time," added Trump, speaking from his plane as he returned to Washington from his trip to China.

In recent weeks, Trump has alternated between threats of escalation against Iran and indicating he could wind down hostilities, with the two sides in a standoff over efforts to resolve the conflict.