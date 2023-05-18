G7 to press Russia, weigh risk of China’s ‘economic coercion’

G7 leaders arrive Thursday in Japan’s Hiroshima to weigh tighter sanctions on Russia and protections against China’s “economic coercion”, surrounded by reminders about the harrowing cost of war.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host leaders from six other wealthy democracies in his hometown—a city synonymous with nuclear destruction now peppered with peace monuments.

Over three days, leaders including US President Joe Biden will try to forge a united front on Russia, China and a host of other pressing issues where the allies’ interests do not always neatly align.

Biden’s Asia-Pacific diplomatic offensive hit a bump even before Air Force One was wheels up: a domestic budget row forced him to cancel stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia.