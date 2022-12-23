Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Fiji’s opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing “fear and chaos” in a bid to stay in power, as the military began deploying to the streets of the capital Suva.

AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain “law and order”.

The scene was otherwise calm with people going about last-minute Christmas shopping.

Formal naval commander Bainimarama has led Fiji since a 2006 military putsch, and has refused to concede defeat following the elections on 14 December.