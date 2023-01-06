World food prices hit record high in 2022

The Food and Agriculture Organization said Friday its price index, which tracks the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, fell to 132.4 points in December, a 1.9 per cent drop from November.
It was also one per cent lower than in December 2021.
But the index was 14.3 per cent higher overall in 2022 compared to the previous year as it reached an all-time high of 143.7 points.
"Calmer food commodity prices are welcome after two very volatile years," FAO chief economist Maximo Torero said in a statement.
"It is important to remain vigilant and keep a strong focus on mitigating global food insecurity given that world food prices remain at elevated levels," he said.
Torero said many staples are near record highs, with prices of rice rising and "still many risks associated with future supplies".