Myanmar must release all detained journalists 'immediately': UN

The UN rights chief called Friday on Myanmar to immediately release all detained media workers after a US journalist was slapped with an 11-year prison sentence.

"I urge the military authorities to immediately release all journalists being detained in relation to their work," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

Her comment came after a Myanmar junta court on Friday sentenced American journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years behind bars on charges of unlawful association, incitement against the military and breaching visa rules, according to his lawyer.

Fenster, who worked for local outlet Frontier Myanmar, was arrested in May at Yangon airport. He is still awaiting a second trial on charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him jailed for life.