Israel confirms 137 mre activists from Gaza-bound flotilla deported to Turkey

Israel said on Saturday that it had deported 137 more activists who were detained while taking part in an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

The Israeli foreign ministry said those deported were citizens of the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jordan and several other countries.

The ministry said in a post on X that "137 more provocateurs of the Hamas-Sumud flotilla were deported today to Turkey".

"Israel seeks to expedite the deportation of all provocateurs," it added.