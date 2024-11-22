China urges ICC to take ‘objective’ position after Netanyahu arrest warrant

China, which like Israel and the United States is not a member of the ICC, said it “supports any efforts by the international community on the Palestinian issue that are conducive to achieving fairness and justice and upholding the authority of international law”.

Lin also accused the United States of “double standards” in response to a question about the US opposition to the court’s pursuit of Netanyahu, but its support for a warrant against Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

“China consistently opposes certain countries only use international law when it suits them... and engaging in double standards,” Lin said.

US President Joe Biden has condemned the warrants against Israeli leaders, calling them “outrageous”.