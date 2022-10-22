Iran warns West over 'provocative' Ukraine drone claims

Kanani repeated Iran's rejection of "baseless claims about the transfer of drones for use in the Ukraine conflict".
"We support peace and an immediate end to the war in Ukraine through a political process," he added.
The EU and Britain imposed sanctions Thursday against three Iranian generals and an arms firm they accused of being responsible for supplying Iranian drones to Russia that have been used to bomb Ukraine.
France, Germany and Britain on Friday urged the United Nations to investigate Iran's possible breach of UN Security Council resolution 2231.
The resolution endorsed a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that granted sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.
The deal has been in tatters since then-president Donald Trump withdrew the United States from it in 2018.
Issues surrounding the Ukraine conflict "are completely unrelated to Resolution 2231 in terms of subject and content", Kanani said.
European countries "are trying to present a misleading interpretation" and "establish a connection between their baseless claims and the resolution", he added.
Last month, Kyiv decided to significantly reduce its diplomatic relations with Tehran over alleged arms deliveries to Moscow.