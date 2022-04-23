Nearly 5.2 million Ukrainians flee war: UN

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia's invasion is approaching 5.2 million, the UN refugee agency said Saturday.

The total 5,163,686 figure is an increase of 29,939 over Thursday's data, UNHCR said.

Some 1,128,000 Ukrainians have left during April so far, compared with 3.4 million for the whole of March.

Women and children account for 90 per cent of those who fled abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up unable to leave.