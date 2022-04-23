Ukraine says will try to evacuate Mariupol civilians from noon

Ukraine will make a new attempt to evacuate civilians from Mariupol, the heavily destroyed city largely controlled by Russian forces, at noon on Saturday, deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

"Today we will again try to evacuate women, children and the elderly," Vereshchuk said on Telegram, calling for people to gather on the motorway close to the Port City shopping centre in the city.

"If everything happens as planned, we will start the evacuation around noon."

Ukraine has had to cancel evacuation attempts out of Mariupol in recent days, because of a lack of agreement from the Russian side.

On Friday evening, Vereshchuk vowed Ukraine will continue to try to get civilians out of the shattered city.