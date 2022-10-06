Five key books by Annie Ernaux

'A Man's Place'
Her first major prize came for her 1983 novel "A Man's Place", which won France's Prix Renaudot.
It deals with her conflicted feelings about transitioning from working class to bourgeois life, with Ernaux calling herself as "a class defector".
She describes the chasm that grew between her and her parents -- who ran a small cafe-shop in Normandy -- after she entered a world of university-educated intellectuals.
'The Years'
First published in 2008, "The Years" is considered her masterpiece. It also brought her greater attention internationally with a hugely successful English translation that saw her nominated for the International Booker Prize.
Ernaux uses her life story as a way of mapping the wider postwar generation in France, though the Algerian War, sexual liberation, protests and pop culture of the second half of the 20th century.
'A Girl's Story'
Writing in her 70s, Ernaux set off in search of her younger self -- "the girl of '58".
It is the story of her first sexual experience and a portrait of a young girl from Normandy who knew nothing of life and had just left the cocoon of her childhood.