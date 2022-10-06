French author Annie Ernaux wins Nobel Literature Prize

French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the Nobel Literature Prize on Thursday, the jury said.

Ernaux, 82, was honoured "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the jury said.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $911,400).