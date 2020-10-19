New restrictions in Europe as global virus cases pass 40 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed 40 million on Monday, as fresh measures to combat the spread of the virus came into effect in several European countries.

Belgium imposes a nationwide overnight curfew from Monday and Switzerland has made wearing face masks compulsory in indoor public spaces, the latest measures by European governments to fight a powerful second coronavirus wave.

The latest surge in cases sent the total registered worldwide past 40 million at 0715 GMT Monday, according to an AFP tally based on official sources. More than half the caseload is in the three hardest-hit countries: the United States, India and Brazil.

In Europe, more than 250,000 people have died, but the deepening crisis there stands in contrast to Australia, where the second-biggest city has begun easing a lockdown that kept millions of people largely confined to their homes for months.