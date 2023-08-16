North Korea claims 'racial discrimination' drove US soldier to defect

Travis King defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army", state media said Wednesday, Pyongyang's first official confirmation they were holding the American soldier.

A private second class with a chequered disciplinary record, King was due to fly back to America in July but instead slipped out of South Korea's main airport, joined a tourist trip to the DMZ and ran across the border into the North.

The United States has previously said that King crossed the border at the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarised Zone separating the North and the South "willfully and without authorisation".

Following a North Korean investigation, King "admitted that he illegally intruded", Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency reported.