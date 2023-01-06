Prince Harry says he killed 25 in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has acknowledged killing 25 people during his time as an Apache helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, British media reported Thursday, quoting a soon-to-be-published autobiography.

The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex served two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in airstrikes in 2007-2008, then flying the attack helicopter in 2012-2013.

In the book "Spare", due out next week, he said he undertook six missions as a pilot that led to him "taking human lives", the Daily Telegraph reported.

He said he was neither proud nor ashamed of doing so and described eliminating the targets as like removing "chess pieces" from a board.