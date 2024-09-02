US Democrats urge Israel-Hamas ceasefire after dead hostages recovered

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Goldberg-Polin's parents, Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, who appeared at the Democratic National Convention last month, to offer condolences, a White House official said.

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a virtual meeting on Sunday with the families of the American hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Sullivan discussed the ongoing diplomatic push to drive towards a deal that secures the release of the remaining hostages, the White House said.

Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin said in a post on X that he was "heartbroken and devastated" by the news of Goldberg-Polin's death, echoing sentiments of other U.S. officials and lawmakers.

"A ceasefire must be reached immediately that allows all remaining hostages to be released, humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza, and an elusive and neglected long-term vision for peace and stability to become a reality," said Durbin, the second-ranking Senate Democrat.

Jonathan Dekel-Chen, whose son Sagui is another hostage with American citizenship, said the government of Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to engage in negotiations with Hamas to bring hostages home and time was running out.