Turkey mine blast kills 41

Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at a coal mine in northern Turkey, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast the previous day.

The blast ripped through the mine near the small coal mining town of Amasra on Turkey's Black Sea coast shortly before sunset on Friday.

Shortly after his arrival at the site on Saturday afternoon, president Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the last missing person had been found dead.

"Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41," he said, ending rescue operations more than 20 hours after the deadly explosion.