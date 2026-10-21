Trump confirms US-India trade deal finalisation soon

US President Donald Trump has echoed Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicating that the bilateral trade agreement with India was close.

Speaking at a news briefing on Tuesday (local time), Trump was asked if the trade deal with India was close.

The US President replied, " They want to make a deal. We're going to make a deal. Pretty close, yeah. Going to be a much different kind of a deal than we've made in the past."

Earlier, Rubio revealed that the India-US trade deal is “incredibly close”, indicating that finalisation is anticipated shortly.