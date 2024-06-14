Million-plus begin hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war

The hajj, one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, involves a series of rituals in Mecca and its surroundings in western Saudi Arabia that take several days to complete.

One of the five pillars of Islam, it must be performed at least once by all Muslims who have the means to do so.

After travelling from all parts of the globe to Islam’s holiest city, the pilgrims will first perform the “tawaf” -- circling seven times around the Kaaba.

They will then head towards Mina, a valley surrounded by craggy mountains several kilometres (miles) outside Mecca, where they will spend the night in air-conditioned tents.

The climax will come on Saturday with day-long prayers on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed delivered his final sermon.

Pilgrims in white garments have already been circling the Kaaba in large numbers for several days.