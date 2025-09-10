Trump and Modi says US-India trade talks continuing
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that trade talks with India would continue, despite strained ties since his imposition of 50-per cent tariffs over New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.
“I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, adding he feels “certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion” for both countries.
Trump also said he would be speaking with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi “in the upcoming weeks,” and Modi in response said he was “looking forward” to it.
Modi, in a post on X on Wednesday, said the countries were “close friends and natural partners”, adding that he was “confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential”, he wrote on X.
“Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest,” he added.
Trump has appeared irritated at New Delhi as he seeks credit for what he said was Nobel Prize-worthy diplomacy for brokering peace between Pakistan and India following the worst conflict in decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors in May.
India, which adamantly rejects any third-party mediation on Kashmir, has since given the cold shoulder to Trump.