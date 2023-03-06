Poor nations’ leaders unleash anger and despair at UN summit

Leaders from the world’s poorest nations poured out their disappointment and bitterness at a UN summit on Sunday over the treatment of their countries by richer counterparts.

Many made pointed calls for the developed powers to come good with billions of dollars of promised aid to help them escape poverty and battle climate change.

Central African Republic’s president told the UN Least Developed Countries meeting in Doha that his resource-rich but impoverished nation was being “looted” by “Western powers”.