West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia: Lavrov

The coalition of countries opposing Russia's invasion in Ukraine - from NATO members to US allies such as Japan and Australia - has proven resilient, defying predictions that rising energy prices in part caused by the war could fracture the grouping.
Like most senior Russian officials, Lavrov has over the last decade adopted an increasingly hawkish position, supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine and railing against what he and Putin have called the West's attempts to constrain Russia and dominate global affairs.
Lavrov reiterated that Russia and the United States cannot maintain normal connection, blaming the administration of the US president Joe Biden.
"It is objectively impossible to maintain normal communication with the Biden administration, which declares the infliction of a strategic defeat on our country as a goal," Lavrov said.
He added that Washington's "confrontational anti-Russian course is becoming more and more acute and comprehensive".
US-Russia ties have fallen to their lowest point in decades amid the fallout from Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, and the consequent imposition of Western sanctions.
The United States has provided billions of dollar in support to Ukraine, with the latest $1.85 billion aid package announced last week, further angering Moscow.
In Lavrov's remarks published earlier by TASS, the foreign minister gave Kyiv an ultimatum to meet Moscow's demands for settlement or the Russian army will decide the issue.