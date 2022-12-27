West and Ukraine want to destroy Russia: Lavrov

The United States and its NATO allies together with Ukraine want to defeat Russia "on the battlefield" in order to destroy it, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told the state TASS agency in remarks published Monday.

"The actions of the countries of the collective West and (Ukrainian president Volodymyr) Zelenskiy under their control confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said.

"It is no secret to anyone that the strategic goal of the United States and its NATO allies is to defeat Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism for significantly weakening or even destroying our country."

President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine on 24 Feb, calling it a "special operation" to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, which he said was a threat to Russia. Kyiv and its Western allies say Moscow's invasion was merely an imperialist land grab.