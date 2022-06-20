Offshore detention survivors decry UK's Rwanda scheme

Britain's plan to send migrants and asylum seekers to Rwanda has left survivors of a similar scheme in Australia wondering why the "failed" policy that shattered their lives is being revived elsewhere.

For more than six years, Sudan-born refugee Abdul Aziz Muhamat was detained by Australian authorities in a small tropical island camp off Papua New Guinea's mainland, hidden from full legal and public oversight.

"The simplest way to describe daily life on Manus Island is there's no life," Muhamat explained.

"It's worse than a prison," he told AFP. "If you cry, no one will listen. If you shout, no one will come."

Muhamat's detention was part of Australia's "Pacific Solution", under which thousands of people who attempted to reach the country by boat were moved to offshore centres on Manus and the tiny nation of Nauru.