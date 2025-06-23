International

Three killed after Israeli strike hit ambulance in Iran: media

AFP
Tehran
First-responders gather outside a that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on 13 June 2025. Israel hit about 100 targets in Iran on June 13, including nuclear facilities and military command centres and killing senior figures including the armed forces chief and top nuclear scientistsAFP

At least three people were killed Sunday after an ambulance was hit in an Israeli strike in central Iran, local media reported, as fighting raged between the two foes for the 10th day.

“The ambulance... was en route to transfer a patient when it was severely damaged by a drone strike,” ISNA news agency reported quoting Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki, the governor of Najafabad county in the central Isfahan province.

“All occupants of the ambulance - including the driver, the patient, and the patient’s companion - were martyred.”

He added: “The impact of the drone caused the ambulance to veer off course and collide with a passing vehicle.”

