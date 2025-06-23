Three killed after Israeli strike hit ambulance in Iran: media

At least three people were killed Sunday after an ambulance was hit in an Israeli strike in central Iran, local media reported, as fighting raged between the two foes for the 10th day.

“The ambulance... was en route to transfer a patient when it was severely damaged by a drone strike,” ISNA news agency reported quoting Hamidreza Mohammadi Fesharaki, the governor of Najafabad county in the central Isfahan province.