Palestinian state would be ‘national suicide’ for Israel, Netanyahu says as number of delegates boycott speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Friday in an angry UN address to block a Palestinian state, accusing European leaders of pushing his country into “national suicide” and rewarding Hamas.

Netanyahu, in a defiant speech he said was partially broadcast on Israeli military loudspeakers in Gaza, vowed to “finish the job” against Hamas even as President Donald Trump said he thought he had sealed a deal on a ceasefire.

Days after France, Britain and other Western powers recognised a state of Palestine, Netanyahu said that they had sent “a very clear message that murdering Jews pays off.”

“Israel will not allow you to shove a terrorist state down our throats,” Netanyahu said.