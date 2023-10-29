Israel response to Hamas attack disproportionate: Norway

"International law stipulates that it (the reaction) must be proportionate. Civilians must be taken into account, and humanitarian law is very clear on this. I think this limit has been largely exceeded," prime minister Jonas Gahr Store said on NRK public radio.

"Almost half of the thousands of people killed are children," he added.

"Israel has the right to defend itself, and I recognise that it is very difficult to defend against attacks from an area as densely populated as Gaza," Store said.

"Rockets are still being fired from Gaza into Israel, and we condemn this," he added.

Norway's foreign minister, Espen Barth Eide, said on the Norwegian TV2 channel that the country was "ready to assume responsibilities in Middle East peace negotiations".

"Norway is ready if we are asked," he said.

Norway was involved in the secret negotiations that led to the Oslo accords between Israel and the Palestinians in 1993.