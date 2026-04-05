Trump says two US airmen rescued in Iran after giving deadline for deal

President Donald Trump said Sunday that US forces had safely recovered a second airman downed in Iran, calling it "one of the most daring Search and Rescue Operations in US History".

The announcement came as Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Kuwait early Sunday, and a day after Trump said the Islamic republic had 48 hours to cut a deal or face "all Hell".

"This brave Warrior was behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran, being hunted down by our enemies," Trump said on Truth Social.

"He sustained injuries, but he will be just fine.

"This miraculous Search and Rescue Operation comes in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, Saturday which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation."