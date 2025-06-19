Russia warns US against 'military intervention' in Iran-Israel war

Russia on Thursday warned the United States not to take military action against Iran, amid speculation over whether Washington would enter the war alongside Israel.

Israel launched an unprecedented wave of strikes at Iran last week, to which Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks.

Moscow is one of Iran's most important allies, with the two deepening military cooperation and inking a strategic partnership agreement just a few months ago.

But the Kremlin has not provided military support to Iran in the face of Israeli air strikes, and President Vladimir Putin is pitching himself as a possible mediator even as he condemns Israel.

"We would like to particularly warn Washington against military intervention in the situation," Russian foreign ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

US President Donald Trump had said Wednesday he was considering join Israel's strikes on Iran.

"I may do it, I may not do it," he said.

He also rejected Russia's offer to broker peace, saying he told Putin to resolve the Ukraine conflict first.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that it was not up to Trump to reject Putin's offer.

"These services can be accepted by countries that are currently directly involved in the conflict," he said.