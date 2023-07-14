165 million people fell into poverty in 3 years of crisis: UN

The Covid-19 pandemic, the cost-of-living crisis and the war in Ukraine have pushed 165 million people into poverty since 2020, the United Nations said Thursday, calling for a pause in debt repayments for developing countries.

Because of these shocks, 75 million people will have fallen into extreme poverty, defined as living on less than $2.15 a day, between 2020 and the end of 2023 -- and 90 million more will fall below the poverty line of $3.65 a day, according to a study published by the United Nations Development Program.