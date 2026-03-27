Trump moves deadline for striking Iran energy sites

US President Donald Trump has pushed back his deadline for strikes on Iran’s energy assets, saying talks on ending the war were “going very well” as Israel announced fresh strikes on Tehran early Friday.

As the conflict that has roiled energy markets nears its second month, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said G7 nations should help push for the reopening of the crucial Strait of Hormuz, in remarks before arriving in France on Friday for a meeting of the bloc’s foreign ministers.

Last Saturday, Trump had initially given Iran 48 hours to open the strategic strait to oil tankers, threatening to destroy its power plants, but he has now extended the deadline twice.

“As per Iranian Government request... I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” he posted on Thursday.