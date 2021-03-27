Prince of Wales’ initiative to provide clean water to 50m people worldwide

The Prince of Wales has launched the Resilient Water Accelerator to reach 50 million people in water-stressed areas with reliable and sustainable water sources by 2030 as part of his Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI).

Through this initiative, people will be able access to clean and dependable water services for vital protection against threats like the current Covid-19 pandemic and the devastating impacts of the climate crisis.

The Resilient Water Accelerator, led by international development organisation WaterAid, will bring the key governments together, including United Kingdom, Bangladesh, Burkina-Faso, Nigeria, the Netherlands and city of Maputo.

The launch of this initiative follows a pledge at the SMI’s roundtable on Water in London to boost available finance for climate-resilient water programmes.

The Prince of Wales recently hosted a discussion attended by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank; Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of the Bank of America; Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF; Justin Abbott, Global Water Skills leader at Arup, Sir Graham Wrigley, chairman of the CDC Group and Betsy Otto, director of the World Resource Institute’s Water Program, amongst others.

At the event, attendees discussed the critical role that water plays in combatting the overlapping crises of the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change.