Putin's top ally in Ukraine arrested: Kyiv

Operatives "conducted this lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation", the head of the organisation Ivan Bakanov said.

A Kremlin spokesman was cited by the Tass news agency as saying he had seen the photo and could not say whether it was genuine.

Hours earlier Putin used his first public comments on the conflict in more than a week to insist Russia will "rhythmically and calmly" continue its operation, citing the need to achieve goals on security.

"That Blitzkrieg on which our foes were counting did not work," he said, batting aside the impact of sanctions and warning that on-and-off peace talks were in a "dead-end situation."

But he frequently seemed to ramble or stammer. Only occasionally did he adopt the icy, confident demeanour that has been his trademark in public appearances over more than 22 years as Russia's leader.