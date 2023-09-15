UK sanctions Iranian officials ahead of Mahsa Amini death anniversary

The UK government on Friday announced sanctions targeting several Iranian officials including the culture minister and the mayor of Tehran on the eve of the first anniversary of the death of Mahsa Amini.

The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the new measures "focus on senior Iranian decision makers responsible for drafting and implementing Iran's mandatory hijab legislation".

The sanctions include Iran's minister of culture and Islamic guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili, his deputy Mohammad Hashemi, Tehran mayor Alireza Zakani and Iranian police spokesman Saeed Montazer Al-Mahdi.