China and Russia to hold joint naval drills

Chinese naval vessels set sail this weekend to participate in joint manoeuvres with the Russian military, Chinese defence authorities said Sunday.

Ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown closer since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, a move China has not condemned.

The two have ramped up defence contacts, including joint military drills in recent months.

The latest air-and-sea exercises will take place in the Sea of Japan and are aimed at "safeguarding strategic maritime routes", the Chinese Ministry of Defence had said Saturday.