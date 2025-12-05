Putin offers India ‘uninterrupted’ oil in summit talks with Modi

Putin, on his first visit to close partner India since the Ukraine war, was given a red-carpet welcome with an honour guard and 21-gun salute.

“Russia is a reliable supplier of oil, gas, coal, and everything that is required for the development of India’s energy,” Putin told Modi after talks.

“We are ready to continue uninterrupted shipments of fuel for the fast-growing Indian economy,” he added, according to an official translator.

Modi said that “energy security has been a strong and important pillar of the India-Russia partnership”, and while he referenced nuclear power, he made no specific reference to oil.

India emerged as a major buyer of Russian oil after the start of the Ukraine war, providing Moscow with a crucial export market as Europe sharply reduced purchases.

In 2024, Russia supplied nearly 36 per cent of India’s total crude imports, around 1.8 million barrels of discounted oil per day.

New Delhi has recently reduced Russian crude imports under pressure.

Putin on Friday said he had shared with Modi “a great deal of details about the events taking place in Ukraine” and the efforts Moscow is taking “together with some partners, including the United States, on a possible peaceful settlement”.

Modi said that “India has always advocated for peace in relation to Ukraine”.