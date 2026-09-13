OpenAI's Altman won't do IPO this year, calls AI extinction risk “unacceptable”

OpenAI will not go public in 2026, Chief Executive Sam Altman said in remarks published on Saturday, citing safety concerns over artificial intelligence that render "unacceptable" even a 10 per cent risk that AI could cause human extinction by decade's end.

The comments come as more US lawmakers urge new rules to govern AI systems after dire warnings from two researchers from OpenAI rival Anthropic that rapidly progressing AI could lead to the extinction of the human race ‌in the not-too-distant future.

"I actually think that, given everything happening with safety, right now would be an ill-advised moment to go public, and we don't feel pressure on that," Altman told business magazine Fortune.