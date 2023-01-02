At least 20 people killed in clashes in Somaliland

Protesters are demanding that Somaliland cede control of the town to Puntland and also accuse security forces of failing to end insecurity in the town.
"Somaliland forcefully occupied Laascaanood and failed to secure it. We are demanding that they leave," Adaan Jaamac Oogle, the spokesman of the protesters told Reuters.
"We cannot tolerate continuing bloodshed of civilians."
A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a call from Reuters requesting comment.
Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has not gained widespread international recognition for its independence. The region has been mostly peaceful while Somalia has grappled with three decades of civil war.
Puntland's vice president, Ahmed Elmi Osman Karash, accused the security forces of violence.
"What is being done by the Somaliland army is a massacre of civilians," he told Reuters by phone.
Mahad Ambaashe Elmi, a senior commander in the Somaliland army, did not pick a Reuters call requesting comment.
Somaliland's minister of information, Salebaan Ali Koore, appealed to the protesters in a statement on Saturday to stop their demonstrations and begin negotiations with the government.