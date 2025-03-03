‘Security guarantees’ needed to enforce peace deal in Ukraine: Zelensky

Trump has previously called Zelensky, president since 2019, a “dictator” for not holding elections, even though martial law precludes any vote because of the war.

The London gathering reaffirmed European backing for Kyiv and saw a pledge to spend more on security to defend any truce, including, potentially, with troops.

As he left for Kyiv, Zelensky called the talks “a powerful start” but details of “a more actionable plan” needed to be worked through in the weeks to come, he told reporters.

He also dismissed calls for him to step down, repeating his pledge to do so only if Ukraine were given NATO membership, which Russia -- and now the United States under Trump -- opposes.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Zelensky for Friday’s run-in with Trump and his Vice President JD Vance, saying he “demonstrated a complete lack of diplomatic abilities”.

“He doesn’t want peace,” Peskov told reporters, adding that the public spat proved Russia’s view of the conflict.

US and Russian officials have held talks on ending the war, enraging Ukraine and Europe for being sidelined in the process, and prompting fears in Kyiv and beyond that any deal could threaten the country’s future.

Zelensky triggered Trump and Vance’s ire by questioning whether Russia could be trusted to uphold a truce. Trump has said he trusts his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to “keep his word”.