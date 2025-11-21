Indian fighter jet crashes at Dubai Airshow, killing pilot

An Indian fighter jet crashed during a flying display at the Dubai Airshow on Friday, killing the pilot in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers.

The Indian-made Tejas warplane was executing a manoeuvre when it plunged to the ground and erupted in a fireball. The pilot was unable to eject.

The crash happened in full view of a packed grandstand watching the aerobatics display on the last day of the Middle East's biggest air show.

Dubai's government-run media office confirmed the "tragic death of the pilot" and the Indian Air Force (IAF) announced an inquiry.