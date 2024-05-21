International

Raisi’s death: UN Security Council observes minute of silence, Israel criticises

AFP
United Nations, United States
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan leading to a permanent sustainable ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, at UN headquarters in New York City, US, on 25 March, 2024Reuters

Members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, observed a minute of silence on Monday in memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Pedro Comissario Afonso, UN ambassador for Mozambique, which holds the rotating Council presidency in May, asked members to stand up and remain silent “in remembrance of the loss of life in a crash of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi” and his team.

The move was quickly criticised as a “disgrace” by Israel’s UN envoy Gilad Erdan.

“You saw correctly. The UN Security Council dedicated a moment of silence in memory of the mass murdering president of Iran, Raisi. What a disgrace,” he said in a video message posted on X.

“The Security Council has become a threat to global peace and security,” added Erdan, who has been increasingly critical of the United Nations since Hamas’s 7 October attack on Israel.

