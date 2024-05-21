Raisi’s death: UN Security Council observes minute of silence, Israel criticises

Members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, observed a minute of silence on Monday in memory of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage who were killed in a helicopter crash.

Pedro Comissario Afonso, UN ambassador for Mozambique, which holds the rotating Council presidency in May, asked members to stand up and remain silent “in remembrance of the loss of life in a crash of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi” and his team.