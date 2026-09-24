Trump peace board pitches $2.45 billion Gaza plan, implementation uncertain

President Donald Trump's Board of Peace unveiled a $2.45 billion plan on Wednesday to begin rebuilding Gaza, but officials acknowledged it faces an uncertain future as Israel and Hamas remain at odds over terms of a US-backed ceasefire.

The proposal, laid out by board officials at an event during the UN General Assembly in New York, consists of 66 programs that would rehabilitate Gaza's infrastructure and economy, destroyed by two years of full-scale Israeli military assault.

It was the latest plan aimed at advancing Trump's Gaza ceasefire, which was announced nearly a year ago but has failed to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza, including one on Wednesday that killed four people including a Hamas official.