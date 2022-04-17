Russia tells Ukrainian troops in Mariupol to surrender

Russia told Ukrainian forces fighting in the besieged city of Mariupol to lay down their arms starting 6.00am Moscow time (0300 GMT) on Sunday to save their lives.

Thirty minutes after the ultimatum, there were no immediate reports of activity in the strategic south-eastern port. Air raid sirens sounded across the country, a regular occurrence, but there were no reports of any strikes.

Russia's defence ministry said its troops had cleared the urban area of Mariupol and only a small contingent of Ukrainian fighters remained inside a steelworks in the city on Saturday.

Moscow's claim to have all but taken control of Mariupol, scene of the war's heaviest fighting and worst humanitarian catastrophe, could not be independently verified. It would be the first major city to have fallen to Russian forces since the 24 February invasion.