Ukraine's Odessa again attacked by Iranian drones

Ukraine said Sunday that the southern port city of Odessa was attacked by Iranian-made drones overnight, two days after a Russian attack with such a weapon killed two civilians.

"Odessa was attacked again by enemy kamikaze drones," said the Ukrainian army's Operational Command South.

"The enemy hit the administrative building in the city centre three times," it said in a Facebook message.

"One drone was shot down by (Ukrainian) air defence forces. No casualties (were) recorded," it said.

"These were Iranian drones," a Ukrainian South Command spokeswoman, Natalya Gumenyuk, later told AFP.