Global Covid cases surpass 607 million

Prothom Alo English Desk
A couple walk past closed shops in a quiet lane in central Sheffield, in northern England on 21 October 2020, prior to further lockdown measures to combat the rise in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. More than a million people in northern England will be banned from mixing with other households under tougher new coronavirus rules announced by government minister Robert Jenrick on Wednesday
The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 607 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 607,175,775 and the death toll reached 6,491,960 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 96,149,016 cases so far and 1,069,748 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Tuesday fell to 5,439, taking the total tally to 44,421,162 in the country, according to federal health ministry data released on Tuesday.

With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 65,732.

The country also logged 30 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 527,829 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia reported 1,946 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,778,140, according to the health ministry.

Another eight deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,206.

Covid in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 172 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged 29,323, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,011,732, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case test positivity rate declined to 4.08 per cent from Monday’s 4.74 percent as 4,215 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent.

In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.

Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.

