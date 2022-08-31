Global Covid cases surpass 607 million

India’s daily Covid-19 caseload Tuesday fell to 5,439, taking the total tally to 44,421,162 in the country, according to federal health ministry data released on Tuesday.
With the reporting of fresh cases, India’s active caseload currently stands at 65,732.
The country also logged 30 related deaths in 24 hours, pushing the overall toll to 527,829 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
Meanwhile, Malaysia reported 1,946 new Covid-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,778,140, according to the health ministry.
Another eight deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 36,206.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 172 new cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged 29,323, the new numbers took its caseload to 2,011,732, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate declined to 4.08 per cent from Monday’s 4.74 percent as 4,215 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 97.24 per cent.
In July, the country reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest monthly death toll and caseload since March this year.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July last year and daily fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.