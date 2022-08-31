Global Covid cases surpass 607 million

The overall number of Covid cases has now crossed 607 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 607,175,775 and the death toll reached 6,491,960 on Wednesday morning.

The US has recorded 96,149,016 cases so far and 1,069,748 people have died from the virus in the country, both highest counts around the world.