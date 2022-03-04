Saudi crown prince plays the oil card in quest for US recognition

“MbS’s only card is oil policy to press the Americans to give him what he wants, which is recognition and weapons for Yemen,” said a second source familiar with Saudi thinking.

On Wednesday, the OPEC+ alliance stuck to its long-standing plans for gradual increases in output of 400,000 barrels per day each month, rather than boosting supply faster. Read full storyRead full story

“Saudi Arabia ... has sought not to be seen acting against Russian interests. In doing so, the kingdom could kill two birds with one stone: keep the door open to Moscow and give president Joe Biden some payback for his refusal to engage with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” wrote James Dorsey, a senior fellow at National University of Singapore’s Middle East Institute.

In a sign of his eagerness to be part of the conversation with Washington, Prince Mohammed cancelled a trip to China for the Winter Olympics to ensure he was at his father’s side when Biden called King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Feb. 9, three sources told Reuters.

In the call, which covered energy, Iran and Yemen, the king spoke about maintaining market stability and emphasised the need to maintain the OPEC+ pact, state media said. Read full story

“The situation is still as is - counterpart to counterpart - but given how the US is in a difficult situation now, they might compromise,” said one Riyadh-based diplomat, adding that Prince Mohammed wanted official US recognition and Washington’s support in Riyadh’s seven-year Yemen campaign.

Asked for comment, a US State Department spokesperson said: “While energy and security issues are important policy considerations for both countries, we will not discuss the details of our private diplomatic engagements.”

“As we have noted publicly, we have held discussions with Saudi Arabia on a collaborative approach to managing potential market pressures stemming from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”