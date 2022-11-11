Amnesty pleads for FIFA to compensate World Cup migrant workers

Amnesty International has made an urgent plea less than 10 days before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar kicks off for FIFA President Gianni Infantino to commit to a compensation package for the migrant workers who built the tournament’s gleaming stadiums.

Amnesty and 24 other groups including Human Rights Watch wrote to Infantino in May urging him to establish a remediation programme for “abuses” suffered by workers.

The groups say that many migrant workers -- predominantly from South Asia and South-East Asia and Africa -- have suffered exploitation and widespread labour abuses.