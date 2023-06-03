Worst rail disasters of the last decade

Rescue workers gather near damaged carriages at the accident site of a three-train collision near Balasore, about 200 km (125 miles) from the state capital Bhubaneswar in the eastern state of Odisha, on June 2023. At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in a horrific three-train collision in India, officials said on June 3, the country's deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years. AFP