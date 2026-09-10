India-China thaw: five things to know as Xi heads to Delhi

Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to India for a summit on Saturday that could mark the biggest step in a cautious thaw after years of hostility between the two countries.

Xi's visit for the 12-13 September BRICS summit would be his first trip to India since October 2019 and follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August 2025 visit to China.

The nuclear-armed Asian giants have been been slowly improving ties since a deadly 2020 border clash. Flights, some visas and high-level contacts have gradually resumed.

But deep mistrust remains, with their disputed Himalayan frontier, a heavy trade deficit and strategic rivalry complicating ties. Here are five things to know: