Death toll from Pakistan boat capsize jumps to 51

The death toll from a boating accident in Pakistan over the weekend jumped to 51, police said Tuesday, after a vessel overloaded with children capsized in the water.

Rescuers spent three days diving in freezing waters to recover the drowned bodies of 49 madrassa students, aged seven to 14 years, as well as one teacher and one skipper.

"The water of the dam was freezing due to cold weather that impeded the rescue mission. But today the divers were able to dive deep to recover the remaining bodies," said Khateer Ahmad, a senior official of the Rescue 1122 service.