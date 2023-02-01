Death toll from Pakistan boat capsize jumps to 51

"More than 25 divers took part in the rescue mission that includes the divers from the army."
Soon after the accident on Sunday in Tanda Dam lake, near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the death toll was put at 10.
"The boat was overloaded; its capacity was around 20 to 25 persons," said local police spokesperson Fazal Naeem, who issued the new toll that was confirmed by the military's media wing.
He told AFP that five people were rescued, including four students and one teacher.
Drownings are common in Pakistan, when aged and overloaded vessels lose their stability and pitch passengers into the water.