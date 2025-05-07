At least 36 killed as India, Pakistan clash in worst violence in decades

India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on Wednesday after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival, in the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades.

At least 36 deaths were reported. Islamabad said 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, while New Delhi said at least eight died from Pakistani shelling.

Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh said “nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed”, days after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir.

The Indian army said “justice is served”, with New Delhi adding that its actions “have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching the strikes to “shore up” his domestic popularity, but said that Islamabad had struck back.

“The retaliation has already started”, Asif told AFP. “We won’t take long to settle the score.”

Military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference in the capital Islamabad said Pakistan had downed five Indian jets across the border, including three French Rafale fighter aircraft, after they attacked Pakistan.